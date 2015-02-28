Emilio Rios Designs

The Work Desk Animation

The Work Desk Animation emilioriosdesigns logo logo animation gif animation video company motion design after effects adobe
Animated one of my illustrations. I would love some feedback! Thank you! And make sure to check out way more of my work on Instagram or FB. www.instagram.com/EmilioRiosDesigns

