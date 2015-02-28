Matt Olpinski

Final UX Workflow

Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
Hire Me
  • Save
Final UX Workflow ux interface experience design flowchart app mobile wireframes
Download color palette

I just finished finalizing the workflows for a new app I'm working on. I can't say much about it just yet, but it it pretty sweet and will hopefully be a big player in the mobile video e-commerce space sometime later this year.

Visual design for all these screens coming soon!

6ccf8d0af10fa3b15a585a5516f31e6b
Rebound of
UX Flowchart
By Matt Olpinski
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
UI + UX Designer for Web & Mobile
Hire Me

More by Matt Olpinski

View profile
    • Like