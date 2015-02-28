Pablo Cánepa

"Backtrace" logo

"Backtrace" logo stacks stack software debugging logo gradient branding
Are there any elements you would prefer to see in the logo?

>"...A backtrace of some sort, can be represented through a stack data structure".
>"The idea of aggregation, connecting a lot of events together and stacks, to yield some result"
>"The idea that we are solid, reliable but actually innovative"
>"Complex problems being simplified"

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
