2 Invites

Hey everybody,
I received 2 invites today.

How to get them:
Send me an email at aftermilk(at)me.com with:
Link to your portfolio or/and any visuals…

I will appreciate if you follow me on Dribbble.

That's all. Good luck.
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
