Jaime Van Wart

ryan and joe

Jaime Van Wart
Jaime Van Wart
  • Save
ryan and joe type lettering geometric
Download color palette

The amazing creatives from Buck are giving a lecture at CalArts next week. I'm working on some type for the trailer, built out from their logo.
http://www.buck.tv/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Jaime Van Wart
Jaime Van Wart

More by Jaime Van Wart

View profile
    • Like