Crave Adventure Bus logo branding digital illustration adventure vw bus
Fun little graphic we did for a national food company that's launching a new product in March. They're kicking it off with a VW Bus food tour, and this will be on the t-shirts, stickers, and temporary tattoos they're handing out.

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
