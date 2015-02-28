One of the things I’ve noticed over the last few years is that people with iPhone rarely answer their calls, myself included. I think it might have something to do with the settings available in the Sounds section.

What I want to do is switch of all app sounds but still get my phone to ring when I get a call. As far as I’m aware, there’s not an easy way to do that. The best idea I have for achieving that affect right now is to have the phone in Ring mode but switch off all the sounds and alerts and then go through the settings of every single app I use regularly and hope that I can turn the sound off. This is an awful lot of work.

Perhaps a simpler setting would be to allow calls to Ring on Silent mode but block everything else. Just an idea :)

[I’m 86/288 into my year of shots.]