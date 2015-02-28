Analog for Mac

Trending designs to inspire you
Thoughts? I want crit.
Not going to talk app features or description, but it's far more expansive than it was, allowing for an icon, say, comparable to Aperture's. Trying to maintain the original Analog aperture-blade shape in the center. Outer border isn't entirely conforming to the Yosemite grid, but is twice the diameter width difference. Looks great in the dock.
View the @2x.