Late For A Date - Poster

"Late For A Date" is my personal project about teenager that's crazy in love with a girl.

He is shy and gets a little bit clumsy when he try to play it cool. After a while he asked a girl on a date, not any random girl but THE ONE (I will not say how he asked her :)! D(ate)-DAY HAS ARRIVED, but as you can imagine nothing can go as planned.

My plan is to turn this project into short animated movie or interactive web comic.

I did limited print run for my brother's birthday.

You can czech full images on the links bellow:

Full Illustration:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/2n09u24ebiijk0a/Late_For_A_Date_Illustration.png?dl=0

Poster Mockup:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/vlf1siq2tib9nig/Late_For_A_Date_Illustration_Poster.png?dl=0