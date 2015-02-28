Trent Ottosen

Sip App

Trent Ottosen
Trent Ottosen
  • Save
Sip App icon ios app logo iphone coffee location navigation third wave
Download color palette

Creating a neat snobby coffee shop finder app. Super excited for launch!
Follow us on twitter: www.twitter.com/sipappco
Check out our website as well: www.sipapp.co

And thanks to @oxygenna for the killer iPhone mockups!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Trent Ottosen
Trent Ottosen

More by Trent Ottosen

View profile
    • Like