Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was taking some lettering classes at Skillshare and the class project was making a drop cap letterform for a book cover. I chose "Brooklyn Follies" from Paul Auster and my idea was drawing an "A" from a girl opening a Coca Cola can. I stick to that idea and failed big time so I have to find another idea and do it again. http://skl.sh/1vKCUAz
But the drawing itself was not bad so I used it to try some tricks a friend found for me on the Internet. I wanted the sign of the restaurant to look like those signs from before there were computers everywhere and those designers weren't aware of what we now call lettering. https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/u/3570799/brooklyn_Follies_dots.jpg