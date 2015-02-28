Marko Stupic

Santorini

Santorini icon a day santorini icon illustration greek greece aegean sea sun summer flowers island sail boat
Even though Croatian coast is the most beautiful in the world :), I would like to visit this dreamy place also :)

My 190th illustration for a Icon a day project.

