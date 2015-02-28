Chris Basha

Fezah App Design

My latest project is Fezah, a talent launchpad specified in Africa.
Really proud of this! Although it isn’t accurate representation of my original idea due to client’s requests, it turned out just awesome!

More over here: http://goo.gl/ktflRL

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
