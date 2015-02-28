Balazs Szarka

Fulltime Freelancer - Life reboot :D

After a 2/5 years of working for the biggest advertising agencies in Slovakia (MUW Saatchi & Saatchi, Wiktor Leo Burnett) as a graphic & web designer I decide to make a big career and life change and restart my life in a new country as a freelancer, so if you like my works feel free to contact me: balazs@szarka.me

thanks :)

Btw. new portfolio website & lot of side projects coming really really soon, stay tuned :)

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
