ProjectStat.us mobile redesign

A while back I designed a UI for ProjectStat.us. They had no interface to speak of, other than some wireframe ideas. I designed approximately 15+ screens and coded out a HTML/CSS version for live testing.

I added the UI to my portfolio, where it sat for some time, untouched and going out of style like a pair of JNCO's. As months turned into years, I just plain didn't want something in my portfolio that didn't represent my current work. I reluctantly pulled the item from my portfolio.

I've finally found time to start a redesign of that original interface. Along with the web app, I wanted to bring it into the 2010's with a mobile app as well. So here is the beginnings of an app UI redesign derived from the original. I'll be adding more screens as I complete them.

Check out the original case study post on my site here: http://davejmoz.com/projectstat-us-mobile-app-ui-redesign/