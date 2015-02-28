ProjectStat.us mobile redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
A while back I designed a UI for ProjectStat.us. They had no interface to speak of, other than some wireframe ideas. I designed approximately 15+ screens and coded out a HTML/CSS version for live testing.
I added the UI to my portfolio, where it sat for some time, untouched and going out of style like a pair of JNCO's. As months turned into years, I just plain didn't want something in my portfolio that didn't represent my current work. I reluctantly pulled the item from my portfolio.
I've finally found time to start a redesign of that original interface. Along with the web app, I wanted to bring it into the 2010's with a mobile app as well. So here is the beginnings of an app UI redesign derived from the original. I'll be adding more screens as I complete them.
Check out the original case study post on my site here: http://davejmoz.com/projectstat-us-mobile-app-ui-redesign/