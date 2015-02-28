Museum Logo Explorations

Here's a little glimpse into the exploration process.. it's my favorite part of any project.

This visual system was developed for urban cultural perimeter called “Bairro dos Museus” // Museum Quarter” (Portuguese // English) that will have about 16 cultural spaces within it. This a small town just outside Lisbon (Portugal), Cascais (former summer vacation place for many of European kings and the birthplace of 007). Very cool place!

This logo is open source and will be open to collaboration. I will post more applications shortly.

Check out our launch video, and my interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N12WKEFS6Gg