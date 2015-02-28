Vincent Dagenais

Atoms to Ashes - Heartless EP cover

Vincent Dagenais
Vincent Dagenais
  • Save
Atoms to Ashes - Heartless EP cover ep band demo atoms to ashes disk cover
Download color palette

Title of my band first EP. I design the logo and the artwork for itunes, google play, and spotify. Inspired from explosions and smokes, forming the shape of an heart in a kind of outer space environment.
More info on the band here :
http://www.facebook.com/Atomstoashes

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Vincent Dagenais
Vincent Dagenais
Like