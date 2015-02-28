Atoms to Ashes - Heartless EP cover

Trending designs to inspire you
Title of my band first EP. I design the logo and the artwork for itunes, google play, and spotify. Inspired from explosions and smokes, forming the shape of an heart in a kind of outer space environment.
More info on the band here :
http://www.facebook.com/Atomstoashes