Sören Naulin

Spacecons

Sören Naulin
Sören Naulin
Hire Me
  • Save
Spacecons icons application space planet launch rocket flag moon astronaut cosmonaut spationaut radar
Download color palette

Couldn't be more clear I guess ... here are icons I created for an application.

The red one is in use in a screen but also exists in grey as its lil' friends.

Sören Naulin
Sören Naulin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sören Naulin

View profile
    • Like