Hug Sargatal

Personal Avatar

Hug Sargatal
Hug Sargatal
  • Save
Personal Avatar hug sargatal avatar brand personal illustration profile icon character vector
Download color palette

Hey this is me! This personal avatar is designed to be part of my updated website and personal brand. It follows vector art line style and seems to be working fine in the project.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Hug Sargatal
Hug Sargatal

More by Hug Sargatal

View profile
    • Like