Seth Eckert
Omni

Omni - ID Tags

Seth Eckert
Omni
Seth Eckert for Omni
  • Save
Omni - ID Tags after effects flat illustrator animation 2d app overnight shipping omni unicycle
Download color palette

Got to work on a fun project with Vic Bell (who created some killer designs) to create a series of animations to be used for an app. Series to operate somewhat like a tutorial to help users understand the process.

Beomni.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Omni
Omni
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Omni

View profile
    • Like