Oreo Messages

Oreo Messages oreo cookie illustration brand heart
Just found a bunch of illustrations from a few months ago. Oreo requested minimal illustrations made from their cookie. This was the first one that was done. It was a fun little project.

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
