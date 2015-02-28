Sam Dunn

Snap!

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
Snap! canon 5d 5d camera new
Download color palette

Sam Dunn LTD has it’s two year anniversary this month.

I knew I always wanted to work for myself spending as much time possible drawing, making and creating art.

This is a sloppy post to say thanks to all of the people I’ve worked with so far, you make it possible for me to reinvest in equipment like this to extend my creative avenues and continue working my dream job.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like