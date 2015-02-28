Boyd's Beef Jerky

Boyd's wanted to refresh their line look to better position themselves in the ever demanding beef jerky market. Boyd's having a rich history dating back to the 1960s with Sue Boyd (Granny Boyd) developing the family recipe and cooking process they use to this day. Passed on from one generation to the next Boyd's has delivered quality jerky for over 50 years. The design reflects a contemporary styling that harkens back to these origins, while elevating it to compete within the modern market with a clean, bold and iconic energy.

Please check out the full project at

http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/boyds-beef-jerky/

Work completed @Pilot