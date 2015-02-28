Basics Branding & Packaging Line

Make It Work, Make It Last, and Guarantee It

The Basics sub-brand showcases premium products from the Fuller family. Pulling inspiration from the rich century long history Basics tells the stories of its amazing products through an editorial information system mimicking 1900's newspapers with a contemporary styling. Founded on three basics principles; Make it work, make it last, and guarantee it, Basics delivers premium products and compelling stories across the realm of personal care, home care and shoe care products.

Please view the whole project at

http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/basics/