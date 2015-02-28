Basics Branding & Packaging Line

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Make It Work, Make It Last, and Guarantee It
The Basics sub-brand showcases premium products from the Fuller family. Pulling inspiration from the rich century long history Basics tells the stories of its amazing products through an editorial information system mimicking 1900's newspapers with a contemporary styling. Founded on three basics principles; Make it work, make it last, and guarantee it, Basics delivers premium products and compelling stories across the realm of personal care, home care and shoe care products.
Please view the whole project at
http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/basics/