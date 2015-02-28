Sean Morse

Angry Birds Licensing Artwork

Angry Birds Licensing Artwork
Designed at @Pilot for their Angry Birds style guide. This piece used hand drawn typography to reflect the brands fun and playful energy.

Work completed @Pilot
See a similar project at http://www.pilotstudio.com/work/pig-tales/

Please check out the full project
http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/angry-birds/

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
