Angry Birds Licensing Artwork

Designed at @Pilot for their Angry Birds style guide. This piece used hand drawn typography to reflect the brands fun and playful energy.
Work completed @Pilot
See a similar project at http://www.pilotstudio.com/work/pig-tales/
Please check out the full project
http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/angry-birds/