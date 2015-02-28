Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Proposed logo design for Muze Clothing. Logo drew inspiration from the backstory of the greek myth of Zeus and his nine daughters, the muses. The mark itself fuses together the number 9, the letter M, and the lightning bolt of Zeus.
Please check out the full project here.
http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/muze-clothing/
Work completed @Pilot