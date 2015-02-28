Sean Morse

Muze Logo

Proposed logo design for Muze Clothing. Logo drew inspiration from the backstory of the greek myth of Zeus and his nine daughters, the muses. The mark itself fuses together the number 9, the letter M, and the lightning bolt of Zeus.

Work completed @Pilot

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
