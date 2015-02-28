Sean Morse

Scream Printing

Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Hire Me
  • Save
Scream Printing poster knife positive negative black white clever movie scream
Download color palette

Set of artwork designed for Miramax's Scream. Graphics were transformed into screen printed posters using metallic silver ink framed within silver frames. Please check out the full project.
http://www.nvdr-design.com/#/scream-printing/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Playing Here & There, Where I Can
Hire Me

More by Sean Morse

View profile
    • Like