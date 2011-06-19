Bandar Raffah

Soy: Asian Cuisine

Soy: Asian Cuisine restaurant logo asian brown gold
This is a logo i made for Soy, an asian restaurant in Jeddah, you can see the final implementation in these real pictures:
Entrance:
http://instagr.am/p/DSaH8/
Menu:
http://twitpic.com/5dv3to/full
Soy On Gowalla:
http://gowalla.com/spots/6582849

Posted on Jun 19, 2011
