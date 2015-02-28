I was approached by UK-based musician Micky Risk to design a digipak CD Cover for his new album ‘long in the Making’. The image above shows a selection of photos showing the design. As the CD design features flowers, I took some photos in my garden with a yellow rose that, ahem…”fell off” the rose bush (at least that’s what my wife thinks!).

You can see the full article on this design, showing the booklet and including an explanation video over on Behance, here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/13767863/CD-Digipak-Design-for-Micky-Risk