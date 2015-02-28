Trending designs to inspire you
I illustrated this design based upon one of myfavourite Bible verses:
◄ Hebrews 13:2 - English Standard Version ►
"Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares."
You can see the full version of this illustration over on Behance here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/23600233/Entertaining-Angels-Illustration