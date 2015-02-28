Rahul Chakraborty

Rahul Chakraborty
Rahul Chakraborty
The Little Pencil Artworks Logo little art artworks pencil sketchbook mockup brand autodesk ink perspective motog2 stylus
Another rebound from the series of Random Logos we have been creating..
Do have a look at the other logos in the series (By following the Rebounds).

"The Little Pencil Artworks" . . . an imaginary design studio logo.

Created using Autodesk SketchBook Ink on my Moto G2 cell-phone. (without any stylus)

Rebound of
DrunkenIce Production House
By Rahul Chakraborty
Rahul Chakraborty
Rahul Chakraborty
