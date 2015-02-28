The Little Pencil Artworks Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Another rebound from the series of Random Logos we have been creating..
Do have a look at the other logos in the series (By following the Rebounds).
"The Little Pencil Artworks" . . . an imaginary design studio logo.
Created using Autodesk SketchBook Ink on my Moto G2 cell-phone. (without any stylus)