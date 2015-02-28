Gilli

Here is the mystery project I have been teasing recently. It is for the open source project Syncthing. I have been working on this in my spare time for a while now. Hope you guys like it.

If you want to interact with it a bit more you can check it out on InVision.

And if you want to help out, come join us in the forums

