Iconical app icon

Iconical is a Mac® app that converts your SVG icons to fonts, for use in Websites & Apps, it generates all the files you need for your project.

We're almost in beta, so I thought I'd share where we're at!

Signup for the beta:
http://iconicalapp.com

Watch a preview video:
http://youtu.be/acXOD1OfI0M

Follow the app on twitter for updates:
http://twitter.com/iconical_app

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
