Iconical app icon

Iconical is a Mac® app that converts your SVG icons to fonts, for use in Websites & Apps, it generates all the files you need for your project.
We're almost in beta, so I thought I'd share where we're at!
Signup for the beta:
http://iconicalapp.com
Watch a preview video:
http://youtu.be/acXOD1OfI0M
Follow the app on twitter for updates:
http://twitter.com/iconical_app