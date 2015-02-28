CTC Wings re-design

Trending designs to inspire you
So, it was an early morning and after numerous cups of tea, I decided to be creative and re-design a website I visit often, being CTC Wings.
However the current site isn't overly bad, it screams out a typical CMS-style site with information all over the place, which proves quite difficult for a user to find what they're looking for.
After a couple of sketches, I decided to design it straight into code instead of faffin' about with Photoshop and I'm quite pleased with the result, so far. I'll finish it off and upload the full page in the next week or so.
The current site can be found here: http://www.ctcwings.com/
Comments and suggestions most welcome (: