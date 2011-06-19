Lachlan Tatt

Camera 2

Lachlan Tatt
Lachlan Tatt
  • Save
Camera 2 ios camera
Download color palette

I redrew the lens. Is this any improvement? Thanks to those who provided critique! :)

7c700e94b6a5065070977de03df13529
Rebound of
Camera
By Lachlan Tatt
View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2011
Lachlan Tatt
Lachlan Tatt

More by Lachlan Tatt

View profile
    • Like