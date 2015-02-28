Paula Zegers

Cityguide

Cityguide cityguide ipad design flat map tablet city app
Just a sneak peek of my latest schoolproject.
It's an App about Berlin, to plan your own sightseeingtour.

watch it here:
https://vimeo.com/user19998609/cityguideberlin

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
