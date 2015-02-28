Ivan Bruyako

Von Bravo Logo

Ivan Bruyako
Ivan Bruyako
  • Save
Von Bravo Logo logo typography
Download color palette

There's a hidden tension that wants to be resolved when you first see this logo.
One word. Clarity.
Two words. Clarity and Vision.
The red circle acts as a sun.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Ivan Bruyako
Ivan Bruyako

More by Ivan Bruyako

View profile
    • Like