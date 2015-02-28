Ivan Bruyako

Ritch Logo

Ivan Bruyako
Ivan Bruyako
  • Save
Ritch Logo logo typography hidden message ritch
Download color palette

There's something that bothers you about the logo, something is off,
it says the word itch near the bottom, but you clearly see the R looming in the background.
The itch to look Ritch.
Boom. ^__^

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Ivan Bruyako
Ivan Bruyako

More by Ivan Bruyako

View profile
    • Like