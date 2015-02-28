Patrick Hardy

LIVE STRONG [alt]

Patrick Hardy
Patrick Hardy
Hire Me
  • Save
LIVE STRONG [alt] tshirt design graphic design vector skull illustration sketch
Download color palette

This is an alternate version of the Skull t-shirt I was working on. I am still working on it, just want to show some primitive concepts to get some feed-back.

843345de4a1071f2918e33fc136fab21
Rebound of
LIVE STRONG
By Patrick Hardy
View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Patrick Hardy
Patrick Hardy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Patrick Hardy

View profile
    • Like