Sideea (Proposals)

Design proposals. They didn´t see the light, al least not outside, just to the eyes of the client, he never decided about his needs. I tried to make a good design for the brand and company he explained, it was about a company focused on provide the necessary services to make a good electrical installation in homes, buildings, or any construction, everything with a good strategy and green thinking (environment care).

Property of Daniel Carreón.

Created for Grupo GRG.

Client: Engineer Alvirde.

( March 2014 )