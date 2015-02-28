Sideea (Proposals)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design proposals. They didn´t see the light, al least not outside, just to the eyes of the client, he never decided about his needs. I tried to make a good design for the brand and company he explained, it was about a company focused on provide the necessary services to make a good electrical installation in homes, buildings, or any construction, everything with a good strategy and green thinking (environment care).
Property of Daniel Carreón.
Created for Grupo GRG.
Client: Engineer Alvirde.
( March 2014 )