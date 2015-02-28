MadeByStudioJQ

Fish & Chips // Branding Deck

Fish & Chips // Branding Deck
So… It's been a great week of exploration and am slowly piecing together the various brand elements for the pitch. Am really enjoying this actually, even though at this stage unpaid, it's been a great exercise to develop my skills in simplistic branding. Have really enjoyed the identity and icon set development, as well as trying to come up with fun, 'snappy' strap lines too. Thank you all for your appreciations and feedback as far.

Let's see what next week brings…

Rebound of
FRYDAY // Fish & Chips
By MadeByStudioJQ
