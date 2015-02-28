iPhone Fire.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a design I created for a job application. They wanted to see what I could come up with to represent the blog title "Why Support Stories Spread Like Wildfire"..
I tried to make the iPhones look like trees in a forest.
I also tried to keep the design flat vector. I used the iPhone 5c color options for my color scheme.