iPhone Fire.

iPhone Fire. vector design fun minimal flat iphone
This is a design I created for a job application. They wanted to see what I could come up with to represent the blog title "Why Support Stories Spread Like Wildfire"..

I tried to make the iPhones look like trees in a forest.

I also tried to keep the design flat vector. I used the iPhone 5c color options for my color scheme.

Posted on Feb 28, 2015
