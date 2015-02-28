Syk Ocean Loading Screen Animation with Live Preview

Trending designs to inspire you
I was looking through some old code of mine and found one of my favorite loading screens I ever built: Sky & Ocean.
It is meant to look like the ocean rocking back and forth. The content reveal animation is especially fun since the sky and ocean retreat up and down respectively instead of simply fading out.
Live Preview: http://www.jonasweigert.com/code/loading-animation