Smiles PSD | Landing Page Demo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers :)
We've updated our Smiles PSD and now it's 6 Homepage Demos. This is Landing Page Demo to promote your products or services.
You can explore full views here
Smiles is a flexible and responsive PSD template for corporate/agency, business and portfolio sites. Packed with 6 Homepage demos: business, onepage, agency, landing, shop and photography. The layout consists of well-organized components – so it’s easy to modify and customize everything. Minimal/clean style is well suited to any type of business. Elegant and stylish layout with a focus on clean, subtle design elements. Try Smiles today!
Hope you enjoy :)
And have a nice weekend.