Alexander Samokhin

Smiles PSD | Landing Page Demo

Alexander Samokhin
Alexander Samokhin
  • Save
Smiles PSD | Landing Page Demo page ux ui landing clean simple smiles psd template flat modern pricing
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers :)

We've updated our Smiles PSD and now it's 6 Homepage Demos. This is Landing Page Demo to promote your products or services.

You can explore full views here

Smiles is a flexible and responsive PSD template for corporate/agency, business and portfolio sites. Packed with 6 Homepage demos: business, onepage, agency, landing, shop and photography. The layout consists of well-organized components – so it’s easy to modify and customize everything. Minimal/clean style is well suited to any type of business. Elegant and stylish layout with a focus on clean, subtle design elements. Try Smiles today!

Hope you enjoy :)
And have a nice weekend.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2015
Alexander Samokhin
Alexander Samokhin

More by Alexander Samokhin

View profile
    • Like