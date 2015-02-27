Phu Quoc Youth Logomark

Le Dang Khoa

First Christian logomark project of 2015 for Phu Quoc Youth, Vietnam
Thanks God for the very first Christian project of the year & for the time & chance to make it best!

Theme: United in Christ
Verse: Ephesians 4:13
"until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ."

Designed by Le Dang Khoa

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
