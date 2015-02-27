Louie Preysz

Village Bread Cafe Logo

Louie Preysz
Louie Preysz
  • Save
Village Bread Cafe Logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a local cafe here in Jacksonville. Think Panera but local and smells like fresh bread when you walk through the door!

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
Louie Preysz
Louie Preysz

More by Louie Preysz

View profile
    • Like