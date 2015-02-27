Sean McMullen

Personal Branding

Personal Branding branding logo icons
The logo is the first initial of my last name, with each section of the letter holding a unique colour.

Each colour corresponds to an abstract icon representing my skill sets.

I've been a Dribbble fan for years and I'm excited to finally get on the floor and play!

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
