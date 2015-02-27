Personal Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
The logo is the first initial of my last name, with each section of the letter holding a unique colour.
Each colour corresponds to an abstract icon representing my skill sets.
I've been a Dribbble fan for years and I'm excited to finally get on the floor and play!