Yue Wang

Lunaria

Yue Wang
Yue Wang
  • Save
Lunaria ui design app design
Download color palette

Hello, this is the first app I designed. Lunaria is a simple and beautiful app for period tracking. Hope you like it! :) Feedbacks and comments are always welcome.

Website: http://lunaria.cmsight.com
App store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id947788942

View all tags
Posted on Feb 27, 2015
Yue Wang
Yue Wang

More by Yue Wang

View profile
    • Like