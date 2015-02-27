Diogo Dantas

[WIP] Brand Identity for New Guitarists Blog

Diogo Dantas
Diogo Dantas
  • Save
[WIP] Brand Identity for New Guitarists Blog brand identity brand guideline logo design music guitar blend typography white gradient
Download color palette

It's been a while since my last post here in Dribbble. New city, new work... Right now, this is one of the projects I'm working on. This is an identity for an online blog that helps guitarists get started properly, offering some really cool tools.

Diogo Dantas
Diogo Dantas

More by Diogo Dantas

View profile
    • Like