[WIP] Brand Identity for New Guitarists Blog

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's been a while since my last post here in Dribbble. New city, new work... Right now, this is one of the projects I'm working on. This is an identity for an online blog that helps guitarists get started properly, offering some really cool tools.