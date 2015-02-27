Alexei Vella

Take... Take Me Home!

Take... Take Me Home!
Another stippling experiment in Illustrator. © Alexei Vella.
I am still uncertain about the lack of stroke...
I do love my thick strokes...

Posted on Feb 27, 2015
